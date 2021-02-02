Heritage walk planned for Saturday
The Brunswick African American Cultural Center will host its 2nd annual 1K Heritage Walk. It will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1621 Albany St., Brunswick. The route will include locations of historic significance. To register, visit theheritagerace.eventbrite.com.
Walk for
Life planned
The 12th Annual Walk for Life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. March 6 at the North Glynn Park Walking Track. The Walk for Life is an annual fundraising event where Walkers seek pledges in advance to support Skylark.
Skylark is a sexual healthy clinic that offers free services for pregnancy as well as sexually transmitted disease testing and ultrasounds.
All funds raised benefit the Brunswick Medical Clinic, Mobile Unit, BRAVEheart Teen Initiative Program and its many parenting programs.
Churches, organizations, businesses and individuals can register teams online at helloskylark.com/walk. In efforts to double the number of walkers this year, prize incentives are new to the program, along with the opportunity to attend the inaugural Champions for Life Dinner event this summer. It will recognize the Top Walker and the Top Team. On the day of the event, one team will receive the “Shining Bright” award for showing the most spirit on the day of the walk.
To register a team or to get more information, contact Christy Carter at christy@helloskylark.com or call 912-234-0231 ext. 104.
The Club to host blood drive
The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25. The drive will be held at the gym. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Trails on Trails to
benefit HSCG
Tails on the Trails, a virtual 5K to benefit the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held March 1 to 31. The registration will be held through March 26. The fee is $20. For details visit www.HSSCG.org/tails-on-the-trails.
— The Brunswick News