Blood drives set for this week
The Brunswick American Legion and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the post, 4470 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick.
Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on at the health system’s Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Dr.
The blood drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Links Inc. to host kidney health webinar
The Brunswick chapter of the Links will host a webinar on Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 12. The meeting ID is 841 3159 7657. Passcode is 5ez76!. For details, visit brunswickgalinks.org.
Local groups to host living well program
The Coastal Regional Commission, the City of Brunswick and Georgia Health Matters are hosting a free program that will run for six weeks. Living Well Coastal will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m Jan. 10 to Feb. 14 at the Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Center, 2007 I St., Brunswick. It will help individuals get a healthy start to the new year. For details, call 912-267-5520.
Coastal Community Health to open pharmacy in Brunswick, clinic in St. Marys
Coastal Community Pharmacy will host its grand opening from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at 1600 Ellis St., Brunswick. A variety of options including free mail order, online prescription refills and 90 day supplies of medications. Coastal Community Health recently opened a clinic in St. Marys. It is located at 202 Lakeshore Dr., St. Marys.
Tai Chi classes coming to library
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, will host tai chi classes at 10:30 a.m. Monday beginning Jan. 23. The course will end March 27. For details, visit moglibraries.org.