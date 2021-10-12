Jekyll Island hosts blood drive, plans next

The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive on Sept. 23 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. The drive was a success, collecting 20 units of whole blood and red blood cells.

Volunteers supporting the drive were Brian Beauchamp and Rick Hoffman (Greeters), Jim Reed and Gloria Zocchi (Escorts), Frank Mirasola (yard signs), Chuck McManus (posters) and Howard Sculthorpe (drive coordinator).

The next drive will take place Nov. 18 at the church. Donors may make appointments by contacting redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or call Howard Sculthorpe at 912-635-2866.

Voting continues for the ARTrageous Bra exhibition

The ARTRageous Bra Exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30 at the Horton Gallery, inside the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Votes may be cast for the design viewers like the best. It is $1 per vote. They may also be cast online at wearethefoundation.org/artrageous. The proceeds will benefit the local cancer care programs.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+3
First lift of last section a damage inspection

First lift of last section a damage inspection

The VB 10,000 crane vessel could hoist the final chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray out of the waters of the St. Simons Sound as early as this week, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon, according to Unified Command.