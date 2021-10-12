Jekyll Island hosts blood drive, plans next
The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive on Sept. 23 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. The drive was a success, collecting 20 units of whole blood and red blood cells.
Volunteers supporting the drive were Brian Beauchamp and Rick Hoffman (Greeters), Jim Reed and Gloria Zocchi (Escorts), Frank Mirasola (yard signs), Chuck McManus (posters) and Howard Sculthorpe (drive coordinator).
The next drive will take place Nov. 18 at the church. Donors may make appointments by contacting redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or call Howard Sculthorpe at 912-635-2866.
Voting continues for the ARTrageous Bra exhibition
The ARTRageous Bra Exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30 at the Horton Gallery, inside the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Votes may be cast for the design viewers like the best. It is $1 per vote. They may also be cast online at wearethefoundation.org/artrageous. The proceeds will benefit the local cancer care programs.
— The Brunswick News