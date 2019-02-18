Submitted by Danielle Shelton
Executive chef of 501c3 nonprofit Clean Your Plate, Benjamin Shelton, teaches a culinary medicine workshop at the first annual Golden Isles Wellness Weekend: The Medicine of Nutrition, Movement and Mindfulness at the King and Prince on St. Simons Island. It is an annual continuing medical education event, co-hosted by the Medical College of Georgia and Clean Your Plate with the support of Southeast Georgia Health System, open to healthcare professionals and the general public that addresses lifestyle determinants of health. Subjects included clean beauty, GMOs and food technology, yoga and mindfulness, prescription vegetable programs, functional fitness, how to address career burnout, among a variety of other topics. Shelton is pictured.