Submitted by Trever Groce
Members of the Harvard Club of Savannah and Coastal Georgia (HCSCG) recently converged on St. Simons Island to celebrate Glynn Academy student Ellis Long’s enrollment in Harvard University.
Ellis is a resident of St. Simons Island, salutatorian of Glynn Academy’s graduating class and one of 1,942 students admitted to the Harvard University class of 2027. At Glynn Academy, Ellis also received a special Harvard Prize Book, presented to him by HSCSG member Carol Liff.
Ellis is pictured seated with his mother, Whitney Long, at reception with Harvard Club members. They are Trevor Groce, from left, Catherine Blake, Betty and Victor Petralia and Bill Massey.