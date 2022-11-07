Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Wanda Harden as the Brunswick hospital’s Summer Volunteer of the Quarter.
Harden began volunteering at the Brunswick hospital’s Gift Shop in August 2016 after retiring from a career in the banking industry.
Harden has spent her whole life in Georgia and currently resides in Brunswick. When she’s not volunteering, she enjoys reading, taking walks and doing yard work. She recently began working part-time at The Club on St. Simons Island. Harden is pictured.