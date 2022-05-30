Submitted by C.J. Drake
Taylor Hammann, a senior at Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick, was awarded a Georgia-Pacific Foundation Employees’ Children Scholarship. She is the daughter of Caroline and Jim Hammann, chemical process safety manager at the Brunswick Cellulose mill.
Taylor was the class valedictorian with a 4.67 GPA, is a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. She plans to attend Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., in the fall to major in biology on a pre-veterinary track with a minor in business.
After completing her undergraduate studies, Taylor plans to attend veterinary school to specialize in equine lameness. She aspires to open her own large animal wellness center to work with equine nutritionists, chiropractors, trainers and other professionals to rehabilitate sport horses and send them home with a long-term treatment plan.
Taylor was also awarded Auburn’s Academic Presidential Scholarship and scholarships from the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island and 4-H.
Georgia-Pacific awards up to 50 scholarships each year to children of its employees across the country. The scholarship award extends for up to four years of full-time college undergraduate study or until baccalaureate degree requirements are completed, whichever occurs first.