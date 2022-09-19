091922_exchange
Submitted by Steven Floyd

Becca Randall, executive director of Habitat of Humanity of Glynn County recently visited the Brunswick Exchange Club.

Randall told the club about Habitat for Humanity’s mission, seeking to put God’s love into action. Its vision is “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

She also told the club they built nearly 100 houses in Glynn County and about the new subdivision Century Place. To learn more about Habitat of Humanity or to donate, visit their hfhglynn.org.

Pictured are Steven Floyd, president, from left; J.P. Thornton, vice president; Randall; Chelsey McNicoll; and Randy Pifer, secretary-treasurer.

