Women's Club Group Photo

The Brunswick Woman’s Club recently inducted new members and appointed new officers.

Pictured on the front row are Kathleen Orians Dawson, treasurer and education and libraries chair, from left; Hilda Hagarty; Penny Smith, parliamentarian; and Jan Oglesby, new member.

On the back row are Vicky Jefferis, recording secretary, from left; Sheila Ledford, health and wellness CSP chair; Pat Porto, president-elect and public relations chair; Peggy Tuten, civic engagement and outreach chair; Jeanette Pewitt, new member and scrapbook editor; Kay Taylor, new member; and Lillie Smith, corresponding secretary and environment co-chair.

Not pictured are Joyce Scribner, first vice-president; Patty Hosea, second vice-president; Merena Shannon, environment co-chair; Gail Cowen, arts chair; Clara Fiveash, Joni Bennett, Olivia Holland, Chris Shannon, Terry Michaud and Angel Porch.

More from this section

Waverly man produces olive oil

Waverly man produces olive oil

Robbie Cheek planted a handful of olive trees on his property in Waverly less than a decade ago with the intent of making homemade olive oil for personal use.

+2
Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

A chorus of beautiful voices rang through the speakers in Debbie McIlrath’s classroom at Sterling Elementary as a small group of students watched a video of professional singers whose individual performances were edited together into a virtual concert.

Local Realtor returns to home with family in tow

Local Realtor returns to home with family in tow

Returning to St. Simons Island was something that Ganten Kirby had always kept in the back of his mind when he left for Atlanta in 2010. After a successful decade in the “big city,” Ganten and his wife Cecile were ready to give their two daughters the island upbringing Ganten experienced as …