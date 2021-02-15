The Brunswick Woman’s Club recently inducted new members and appointed new officers.
Pictured on the front row are Kathleen Orians Dawson, treasurer and education and libraries chair, from left; Hilda Hagarty; Penny Smith, parliamentarian; and Jan Oglesby, new member.
On the back row are Vicky Jefferis, recording secretary, from left; Sheila Ledford, health and wellness CSP chair; Pat Porto, president-elect and public relations chair; Peggy Tuten, civic engagement and outreach chair; Jeanette Pewitt, new member and scrapbook editor; Kay Taylor, new member; and Lillie Smith, corresponding secretary and environment co-chair.
Not pictured are Joyce Scribner, first vice-president; Patty Hosea, second vice-president; Merena Shannon, environment co-chair; Gail Cowen, arts chair; Clara Fiveash, Joni Bennett, Olivia Holland, Chris Shannon, Terry Michaud and Angel Porch.