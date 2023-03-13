Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) recently announced that summer art camps are returning this year.
GVA will be running four different camps with focus on various art techniques and materials. Camps will be lead by professional artists. For details or to register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Camps will run Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. between May 29 and July 28 (total of 8 weeks), and will be available to children five years old and up. The registration is open and discounted prices are available with a GVA family membership.
The camps will include the following:
• May 29 to June 2; July 17 to 21: Stories in Nature with Elizabeth Hayes — Campers will revisit their favorite stories of the outdoors and create artwork to reflect them using local plants, clay, acrylic and several other kinds of media to create a final project as a wall hanging. It is for students 7 and older.
• June 15 to June 26: Clay and Collage with Debbie Craig — It is open to students 8 and older. Campers will study cultural masks from all over the world in order to create their own using clay, beads, tissue paper, paint,and other mixed media to create their final project.
• June 5 to 9 (10-12 year olds); 12 to 16 (5-9 year olds), and July 10 to 14 (10-12 year olds): Illustration Creation with Sarah Bash — Students will receive a variety of tips, tricks and fundamentals for illustrating stories. Campers will learn how to use storyboards and story maps to create flowing and compelling graphics and comics.
• July 24 to 28: Sewing School with Lisa Longobardi — Students will learn the basic hand stitching methods covering embroidery, hand sewing and attaching buttons and patches, with also learning to follow a basic pattern to create a stuffed owl door stop. This camp will provide students with a basic foundation of hand stitching to build on. Each student will have 2-3 finished pieces. It is for students 8 and older.