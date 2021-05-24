Submitted by Terri Evans
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an in-person reception for artist Cullen Peck who will open her exhibition titled “A Book of Saints” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the center.
The exhibition showcases Peck’s work featuring 30 pieces, including poetry.
Peck will be on hand to share her travels and arts education, along with the influences for her paintings and poetry.
Attendees can enjoy Italian cuisine served by Taste Toscano.
Refreshments will be served al fresco, and gallery tours will be organized in small groups. Masks are required inside the gallery.
For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org. The exhibition will be open through June 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The piece pictured is Peck’s “Holy War.”