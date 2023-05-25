Submitted by Daniela Reinshagen
Glynn Visual Arts (GVA), a nonprofit art center on St. Simons Island, is celebrating its 70th Anniversary this year.
GVA has helped to nurture the community’s passion for visual arts since 1953.
To commemorate the 70th Anniversary, GVA recently hosted its annual member meeting in combination with a 70th birthday party. Members and guests had a chance to reflect on GVA’s achievements over the past years and share in the history of GVA. It featured entertainment by Travis Brown, food and libations, creative activities and door prizes.
During the event, current GVA members voted on directors to serve, or to renew another term on the Glynn Visual Arts board of dDirectors. They are co-president Mary Kline; co-president Anna Wilson; vice-president Kari Morris; treasurer Toni Bagala; secretary Lynn Goldblatt; and past-president Janet Shirley. Pictured are artists Terry and Debbie Craig, from left, and Kevin Pullen.