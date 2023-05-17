Submitted by Daniela Reinshagen
Glynn Visual Arts, (GVA), a nonprofit art center on St. Simons Island, is hosting art camps for children throughout the summer.
All classes run from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost per camp is $165 for GVA members and $190 for non-members.
• The Stories in Nature Camp will be held from May 29 to June 2 and July 17 to 21. Campers will use local plants, clay, acrylic and other kinds of media to create work. The instructor will be Elizabeth Hayes. It is available for children ages 7 and up.
• The Illustration Creation Camp will be held June 5 to 9, June 12 to 16 and July 10 to 14. Participants will learn a variety of tips tricks, and fundamentals for illustrating stories. Students will learn how to use storyboards and story maps to create flowing and compelling graphics and comics. It is available for children ages 5 to 10 (June 12 to 16) 11 and up (June 5 to 9 and July 10 to 14).
• The Clay and Collage Camp will be held June 19 to 23 and June 26 to 30. Students will design and embellish clay masks. The instructor will be Debbie Craig. It is available for students ages 8 through middle school.
• Sewing School will be held June 26 to 30 and July 24 to 28. Students will learn basic hand stitching methods covering embroidery, hand sewing and attaching buttons and patches, with also learning to follow a basic pattern to create a stuffed owl door stop. It’s open to students ages 8 and up.
To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org/2023-summer-day-camps.