Glynn Visual Arts plans to host their first exhibit in months with the “Anything Goes” series, an exhibit that plans to highlight works in any medium from any artist.
The exhibit, which is slated to begin on August 3, aims to show off works from canceled shows or pieces made during quarantine.
CDC health and safety guidelines will be maintained during the exhibition. Masks are required, and social distancing will be encouraged.
Submissions can be taken between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at GVA.
More details regarding submissions can be found on the exhibit’s prospectus, which can be found by visiting glynnvisualarts.org, emailing operationsmanager@glynnvisualarts.org, or by calling 638-8770.