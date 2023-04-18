Submitted by Jan Shiff
Saltwater Performing Arts presents “Guys and Dolls,” opening April 21 at the Warehouse in Kingsland.
Performances are April 21, 22, 28 and 29.
Show times are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There is a 1 p.m. matinee at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at www.saltwaterpac.org. For additional information call 912-510-9700.
Pictured are Emmry Braid, from left, Alex Higginbotham, Desiree Williams, Madeline Gillespie, Eliza Sears, Jayson McLaughlin, Nathan Hauenstein, Elijah Kessler, Dylan Carter and Isabelle Crenshaw.