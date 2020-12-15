Submitted by Meredith Magnus
Fort Frederica Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Officers took part in the 15th Annual “Come and Take It” Virtual Zoom Commemoration of the Battle of Fort Morris.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Children of the American Revolution (CAR) were present with some wearing Revolutionary War uniforms, Militia or Colonial Era attire. Previously filmed for the online event were members of the GA Color Guardsman, militia members, artillery team and a presentation by the GSCAR of a historic 13 flag ceremony.
Representing Fort Frederica Chapter NSDAR were Kathleen Otto, Regent; Virginia Griffith, treasurer; Meredith Trawick, chaplain; and Teresa Daniels, parliamentarian. Treasurer Griffith presented the wreath on behalf of the chapter for Regent Otto.