Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Green Scene of Coastal Georgia recently welcomed new officers and thanked those outgoing.
Green Scene is a nonprofit organization created to promote sustainable business practices that are environmentally friendly. It is comprised of organizations, agencies and members of the general public working together in furthering sustainable options and practices in the Golden Isles of Georgia.
Pictured are the incoming officers, Stephanie Chewning, treasurer, from left; Suzanne Walker, secretary; Monica Del Cid, vice-president; Katy Smith, president; and outgoing officers Heather Farley, president/secretary and Jared DiVicent, vice-president/treasurer.