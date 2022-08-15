Submitted by Jen Tacbas
Great Books for Kids, Inc. was founded by Jen Tacbas with the mission to give high-quality books to elementary-aged children in southeast Georgia for their homes. Their goal is to equip children with books to help ignite a passion for reading. Last school year, the charity gifted more than $16,700 worth of books to 500 kids in southeast Georgia. Great Books for Kids hopes to triple last year’s number of books and serve more children. To donate, visit greatbooksforkids.org.
Pictured is founder of Great Books for Kids, Inc. Jen Tacbas.