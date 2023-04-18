Submitted by Jennifer Tacbas
Great Books for Kids and the Woodbine Public Library continued their partnership and held a St. Patrick’s Day themed story time for the community. Great Books for Kids founder, Jen Tacbas, read “Pete the Cat: The Great Leprechaun Chase” to the children and gifted a copy of the book to each child who attended.
Library Manager, Erica Stembridge, read “How to Catch a Leprechaun” to the children. Then librarian Emilee Long led the kids through crafting their own leprechaun traps out of paper, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks and Lucky Charms cereal.
To learn more about Great Books for Kids or to support its book-gifting mission, visit https://greatbooksforkids.org.
Tacbas is pictured with one of the books.