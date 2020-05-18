The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and United Way of Coastal Georgia recently released $85,000 in grant distributions from the Community Emergency Needs Fund.

The grants were issued to support coastal agencies providing basic needs and financial recovery assistance to residents who have lost their jobs or had their hours of work reduced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recipients of phase two are Centered for Life, Faithworks Ministry, Golden Isles YMCA, Hospice of the Golden Isles, The Salvation Army of Brunswick, Safe Harbor Street Outreach, St. Simons Presbyterian Church COVID-19 Relief Fund and STAR Foundation.

Additional funding phases will be announced in the coming weeks. For the full list of phase two grantees and their funded programs, go to www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.

