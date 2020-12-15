Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Cathy Spratz, executive director of the Coastal Coalition for Children, accepted a check on behalf of the Grandparent Connection. The funds were collected during last year’s chili cookoff.
Spartz noted that there are 82,000 grandparents in Georgia who are raising their grandchildren.
Among the services of Grandparent Connection are assistance in navigating the system, including furnishing Chromebooks for the children, and providing therapy for both the children and the grandparents.
Spratz said that Coastal Coalition for Children is planning their annual fundraiser Taste of the Vine for 6 to 8 p.m. March 21, 2021.
Pictured are Rotarian Margie Mathieu, from left, Cathy Spratz and club president Lorene Reid.