Submitted by Randolph Russell
Katelyn Pittman, a graduate of Brunswick High School, and Emma Clarke, a Glynn Academy graduate, both received scholarships to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
Both girls attended early morning programs at their church Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Brunswick. Through their efforts, they completed the church’s seminary program.
They also excelled in other areas including maintaining honor student status, playing on their respective tennis teams and holding part-time jobs.
Clarke played the violin, was a member of the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra and was the concertmaster of the Glynn Academy orchestra. She also taught violin to younger students.
Pittman played the piano as well as the mellophone in the Brunswick High School Marching Band. She played the French horn in the concert band. She was a straight A student in high school.
Clarke is pictured, left, with Pittman at their church.