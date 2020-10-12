Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Caroline Kittle, executive director of Grace House, accepted a donation from funds obtained from the Golden Isles Rotary Club’s annual chili cookoff.
Kittle spoke about the organization, which assists women addicted to alcohol or drugs. She noted that the check provided last year went to Grace House’s scholarship fund and was sufficient to fund three women without financial means to begin the program.
Pictured are Rotarian Kay Hampton, from left, Kittle, and club president Lorene Reed.