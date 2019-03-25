Submitted by Molly Duckworth
The Rotary of the Golden Isles recently presented a check to Caroline Kittle for Grace House which is a sober living home for women.
Grace House helps to facilitate the rehabilitation of ladies 18 years or older who are committed to sobriety, recovery and who are gainfully employed and focused on achieving better and productive lives. Grace House uses the 12-step program to recovery, boasting an 89 percent success rate. Grace House will use the Golden Isles Rotary check in their fundraising effort to match a challenge grant.
Pictured are Rotary of the Golden Isles club president Starling Sutton, from left; executive director of Grace House Caroline Kittle; and Rotarian Kay Hampton.