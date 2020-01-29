Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Caroline Kittle, executive director at Grace House, recently spoke to the Golden Isles Rotary Club about the women’s sober living home which was founded in 2009. The year-long program for women 18 and older can house up to 14 women at a time. The women are required to get a sponsor, join a 12 step recovery program and attain a full-time job.
For more information, visit gracehousebrunswick.org.
Pictured are Rotarian Kay Hampton, from left, Caroline Kittle and club president Jay Torbert.