Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Oatanisha Dawson, Ph.D., principal of Goodyear Elementary School and Sally Warren, instructional lead teacher, recently spoke at a Rotary of the Golden Isles meeting.
Dawson spoke about the mission of Goodyear, which is to create an environment where every child has a healthy attitude about learning, about themselves and of each other. The Rotary Club has worked with the school to assist families in crisis, offered reading program and shared food and clothing provisions throughout the year. Pictured are Sally Warren, Rotarian, from left; Tony Etheridge; Dawson and club president Starling Sutton.