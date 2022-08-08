Submitted by Tiffany King
College of Coastal Georgia President Michelle Johnston and Goodwill Southeast Georgia vice president of mission services Veronica Styron signed a memorandum of understanding to partner together for Goodwill’s Path to Success Program.
Goodwill’s Path to Success Program is designed to assist students who may have a financial barrier, such as an outstanding balance, preventing their return. The college will select students who meet the program’s requirements and Goodwill will award up to $1,500 toward recipients’ cost of attendance per term.
Pictured are Teakle Jackson, from left, Veronica Styron, Michelle Johnston and Dr. Jason Umfress.