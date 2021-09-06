Goodwill Home Inc. has established the Black Scholars Endowed Scholarship at the College of Coastal Georgia to benefit students in the Black Scholars Program. Goodwill Home Inc. began in 1944 as a charitable institution to provide shelter, clothing, food and more for people in need, as well as helped the elderly and at-risk youth.
Retired judge the Hon. Orion Douglass, former College of Coastal Georgia Foundation trustee and executive director of Goodwill Home Inc., presented college president Michelle Johnston with $100,000 towards the scholarship.
Pictured are Jamie Bessette, vice president of advancement, from left; Michelle Johnston, president of the College of Coastal Georgia; Douglass; Quinton Staples, director of diversity initiatives; and Scott Argo, assistant vice president for recruitment and admissions.