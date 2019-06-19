Submitted by Brittany Tate
The Katz-Helen and Ray Whittle Jr. Foundation and the Glynn County School System recently honored students who were selected as Golden Rule Character Award winners during the school year.
Recognized as Golden Rule Character Award Students of the Year for the 2018-19 school year were Molly Keyes of St. Simons Elementary School; Emma Motos of Risley Middle School; and Hannah Daniels of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
Each received a $250 cash award. Selected as Senior Students of the Year were McKenzie Miranda of Brunswick High School; Grace Carlyle of Glynn Academy; and Hannah Daniels of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy. Each received a $3,000 cash award. Senior of the Year co-runners-up Marshall Cox of Brunswick High School and Clay Watkins of Glynn Academy each received a $1,500 cash award.
Josh Lancaster of Oglethorpe Point Elementary School was named winner of the Staff Award. He received a $500 cash award. Stephanie Miller, also of Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, was named the Paragon Award winner. She received a $1,500 cash award. Tracy Reyna, principal of Golden Isles Elementary, accepted the foundation’s $3,000 Character Education School Grant on behalf of her school.
Pictured are Golden Rule Character, Paragon and Staff Award winners on the back row are Stephanie Miller, left, and Josh Lancaster. On the middle row are Marshall Cox, from left, Hannah Daniels and Clay Watkins. On the front row are McKenzie Miranda, from left, Grace Carlyle, Emma Motos and Molly Keyes.