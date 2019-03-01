Submitted by Susan Thornton
New Golden Isles YMCA Foundation members Chip Hamby and Daren Pietsch recently joined foundation president Kevin Lokey and Emeritus Foundation Member Susan Shipman for an orientation at the Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick.
The Foundation supports the Y’s mission with critical capital resources enabling the YMCA to better serve individuals and families through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. It recently completed a three-year Legacy Fund Campaign, raising $300,000 to meet a $150,000 goal matched by the Terry Thomas Foundation, a long-time partner and friend to the YMCA.
New Foundation members not pictured include the Rev. Wright Culpepper, Shirley Douglass and Susan Thornton. Pictured are Kevin Lokey, Y Foundation president, from left; Chip Hamby, new Foundation member; Daren Pietsch, new Foundation member; and Susan Shipman, Emeritus Foundation member.