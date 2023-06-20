Submitted by Michele Hutchins
The Okefenoke REMC Foundation is pleased to announce grants totaling more than $37,800 were awarded to 11 organizations, including four in Glynn County, in the second quarter of 2023.
The Golden Isles Veterans Village received $5,000 for 30 mattresses for the tiny homes. The Veterans Village program is a transitional community to help homeless veterans re-enter society as productive, independent self-supporting citizens. The Village is a community of 30 tiny homes and a community center for veterans to gather, support and learn from one another and receive necessary support services. Pictured are OREMC Foundation Treasurer Shallen Crum, from left, presenting the grant to Village Board President Lorene Reid and Grants Chair Jim Kielt.