Submitted by Jim Kielt
Golden Isles Veterans Village Inc, a nonprofit organization, will host its first fundraising dinner at 5:30 p.m. July 31 at Halyard’s restaurant on St. Simons Island. The dinner features a full course meal and both a live and silent auction. Brigadier Gen. Daniel J. Kaufman, retired, will be the event guest speaker.
Proceeds from the dinner and auction will be used to complete the “tiny home” village for homeless veterans in the community. thirty homes in various stages of completion are currently being built and stored at the South Newport Baptist Church.
To make a reservation, visit info@goldenislesveteransvillage.org or call 912-280-5529.