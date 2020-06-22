Submitted by Karen Stone
The Golden Isles Track Club recently hosted a Virtual 5K for the Firebox Initiative.
There were over 200 participants from 21 states in the virtual event, which raised $3,000 for the charity.
Southern Soul’s Firebox Initiative was founded after the restaurant caught fire in 2010. The charity provides local businesses with disaster relief funding and scholarship opportunities for qualifying applicants.
To make a donation to the Firebox Initiative, visit ssbbqfirebox.com or email info@ssbbqfirebox.com.