Feeding Firebox Donation

From left to right: Michael Herman, Kathy Sapp and Peter Bufkin

Submitted by Karen Stone

The Golden Isles Track Club recently hosted a Virtual 5K for the Firebox Initiative.

There were over 200 participants from 21 states in the virtual event, which raised $3,000 for the charity.

Southern Soul’s Firebox Initiative was founded after the restaurant caught fire in 2010. The charity provides local businesses with disaster relief funding and scholarship opportunities for qualifying applicants.

To make a donation to the Firebox Initiative, visit ssbbqfirebox.com or email info@ssbbqfirebox.com.

More from this section

+3
Monument stirs controversy

Monument stirs controversy

An inscription at the base of the American Civil War memorial in downtown Brunswick pays tribute to “the heroes of the Confederacy.”