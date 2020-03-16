Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Golden Isles Rotary Club recently presented a check from its annual Chili Cookoff to Mike Cherne of the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra (GIYO).
The GIYO spearheads programs such at STRING-on, an outreach program for fifth graders focusing on classical music and playing a stinger instrument, as well as summer intensives and camps, the Chamber Ensemble and the Symphonette. For more information, visit goldenislseyouthorchestra.org. Pictured are club president Jay Torbert, from left, Mike Cherne and Rotarian Margie Mathieu.