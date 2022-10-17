Submitted by Lucy Loehle
Ande Noktes, executive director of the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship at the College of Coastal Georgia, was a recent speaker at the Golden Isles Rotary Club meeting.
Noktes outlined the various offerings of the college through the Lucas center, including Idea Accelerator Boot Camp (idea to business plan in a single day), Acceler8 (an eight-week program of strategies and growth), and the Lucas Forum (entrepreneurs share their stories). Additional information on these and other events can be found at www.ccga.edu/academics/business/lucas-center.
The Golden Isles Rotary Club is a breakfast club that meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the Kemble Conference Center of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Pictured are Rotarian Bill Austin, from left, Noktes and club President Sherri Pruitt.