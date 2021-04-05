Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Golden Isles Rotary Club recently hosted Quinton Staples II, director of diversity initiatives and director of the office of diversity and inclusion at the College of Coastal Georgia. His office helps students gain cultural competencies for their careers and lives. The office celebrates diversity of cultures by sharing Hispanic History Month, Women’s History Month, Black History Month and Martin Luther King Jr., Week. Pictured are Staples, from left, Lorene Reid, club president, and Rotarian Bill Austin.