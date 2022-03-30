Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles recently hosted its chili cook-off in Postell Park on St. Simons Island.
The winners of the judged category include S+E Superior Cleaners, first place; Safe Harbor Children’s Shelter, second place; and Toucans, third place. The People’s Choice winners were FaithWorks, first place; Safe Harbor, second place and Iron Chef Chili, third place. The Best Heat and Most Unique winner was Hombridge. The Best Booth Theme award went to Toucan’s. Pictured are members of the People’s Choice team Brent Hampton, from left, Tab Miller and Pete Heth.