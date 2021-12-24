Submitted by Marcia Wendel
At the November meeting of the Golden Isles Retired Educators Association, Jenna Kennedy, FaithWorks minister of operations, shared information about the many branches of FaithWorks including, among others The Well, Sparrow’s Nest, Open Doors and Cancer Network of Hope.
The members brought nonperishable food items for distribution through the Sparrow’s Nest. Pictured are Angie Votsis, from left, Dawne Hudson, Ann Sharp, Douglas Sharp, Jenna Kennedy, Darlene Moye, Marion Cherne. On the back row are, Mickey Wendel, Sondra Anderson, Bill Wood and Delores Stephens.