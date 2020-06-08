The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 22 at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The cost is $20, which includes lunch. To ensure adequate seating and the ability to meet distancing and safe serving guidelines, advance reservations are required by June 19 by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
