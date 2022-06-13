061022_soar

Submitted by Barbara Bruce

Members of the Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Center selected S.O.A.R. as the recipient of funds raised in their recent charity games. S.O.A.R (Social Opportunities & Active Recreation) focuses on providing athletic, social and recreational opportunities for citizens with developmental disabilities.

Supporting charities is a frequent endeavor of the bridge center. A donation is being made in support of Ukrainian children through UNICEF, and on June 22, the club will be sponsoring “The Longest Day,” a full day of fun and activities in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, visit bridgewebs.com/goldenisles.

Pictured is Rick Runyan, immediate past president of the bridge center, left, presenting a check to Linda Jones, board member of S.O.A.R.

