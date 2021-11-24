Submitted by Cynthia Lamb
America’s Boating Club — Golden Isles, part of the United States Power Squadron (USPS), recently held its Change of Watch ceremony at the River House at Sanctuary Cove in Waverly. Jerry Lamb of St. Simons Island was sworn in as the Squadron Commander, taking over from Charles Wilsdorf of Brunswick who led the club since 2017.
During the ceremony, the club also received an Exemplary Community Service award from the USPS’s District 26 Commander for supporting efforts to raise awareness and money to help combat PTSD and suicide prevention among veterans and for its sponsorship of Liberty Ship Park cleanup in Brunswick through Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
The club provides its members safe, fun boating activities and cruises; social events; education and training in all aspects of seamanship, navigation, and boat handling; and community service opportunities. The club is always looking for new members and boat ownership is not required.
Pictured are Charles Wilsdorf, left, and Jerry Lamb.