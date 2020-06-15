Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) has officially released its revised summer camp schedule for the month of July. Summer camps will be limited to six students to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Spots for week- long camps can be reserved now without payment. The camp schedule is as follows:

July 1: The Kids Comic Mini Day Camp

July 8: Storytelling with Pictures Mini Day Camp

July 20-24: Flights of Fancy

July 20-24: Clay and Collage

July 27-31: Large Creature Puppetry Camp

GVA will adhere to the recommended state guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Provisions include:

• Members, guests and students are required to wear a mask while in the building.

• Upon entering the building, members, guests and students are asked to use hand sanitizer or to wash their hands.

• Occupants are urged to maintain a distance of at least six feet apart from other groups or individuals within the building.

• Class sizes will be limited to accommodate social distancing

To sign up for summer camps or other GVA summer programs, visit glynnvisualarts.com for more information

More from this section

Rejuvenate your appearance with new non-surgical procedure

Rejuvenate your appearance with new non-surgical procedure

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. She has a tranquil, standalone facility with an onsite surgical suite located on St. Simons Island, in the Gascoigne Bluff area. Dr. Bowen and her staff…

+3
Group contends bill would hurt preserve heritage assets

Group contends bill would hurt preserve heritage assets

A Georgia House bill that would ease the transfer of public land into private hands in order to preserve heritage assets is actually intended to help developers, and Department of Natural Resources communications prove it, according to a coastal conservation group.