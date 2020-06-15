Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) has officially released its revised summer camp schedule for the month of July. Summer camps will be limited to six students to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Spots for week- long camps can be reserved now without payment. The camp schedule is as follows:
July 1: The Kids Comic Mini Day Camp
July 8: Storytelling with Pictures Mini Day Camp
July 20-24: Flights of Fancy
July 20-24: Clay and Collage
July 27-31: Large Creature Puppetry Camp
GVA will adhere to the recommended state guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Provisions include:
• Members, guests and students are required to wear a mask while in the building.
• Upon entering the building, members, guests and students are asked to use hand sanitizer or to wash their hands.
• Occupants are urged to maintain a distance of at least six feet apart from other groups or individuals within the building.
• Class sizes will be limited to accommodate social distancing
To sign up for summer camps or other GVA summer programs, visit glynnvisualarts.com for more information