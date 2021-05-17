Glynn Visual Arts will host a number of camps during the summer. All camps are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Students are encouraged to wear clothes they can get dirty.

Participants are also encouraged to bring lunch or a snack with them to camp. State CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed. For additional information, visit glynnvisualarts.org or call 912-638-8770. The planned camps include:

• June 7 to 11 — A Large Creature Puppetry Camp: Students will design and create 3D sculpture pieces that are wearable. Visit sculpturethings.com for more information.

• June 7 to 11 and July 12 to 16 — Comics and Sequential Art Camp: Students will create their own comic book characters, develop a storyline and draw comics.

Visit glynnvisualarts.org for details or to register.

• June 14 to 18 and June 28 to July 2 — GVA, Mixed Media Camp: Students will explore a variety of mediums to create unique art primarily focused on 3D sculptural work. For details or to register, visit glynnvisualarts.org/mixed-media-summer-camp.

• June 7 to 11 and June 21 to 25 — Clay and Collage Camp: Children will explore 3D art through the process of working with clay as well as paper collage.

Potter Debbie Craig will be the instructor. Visit craigarthouse.com/about for more info. Visit glynnvisualarts.org/clay-collage-camp to register.

• June 21 to 25 and July 19 to 23 — Flights of Fancy: Local artist Catherine Durrett will help students to use a variety of mediums to create fantasy.

Visit glynnvisualarts.org/flights-of-fancy-summer-camp for details.

