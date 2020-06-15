Submitted by Susan Ryles
Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) will resume their classes for the summer starting June 15. The classes will return at their regularly scheduled times. Classes include:
• Painting techniques from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Classes are taught by Jennifer Broadus.
• Watercolor techniques from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. The instructor is Lynn St. Clair.
• Adult pottery classes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Kids’ pottery classes from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Due to state-recommended provisions to protect against the COVID-19 virus, GVA has issued several guidelines for their upcoming classes:
Class sizes are limited to six students per session to enforce social distancing guidelines.
New students are asked to contact GVA to ensure adequate space can be maintained in the classes.
Students attending classes will be screened for fever prior to class.
Students will be expected to wear a mask.
Students must maintain a distance of at least six feet from one another.
Students mush wash hands and sanitize tables and chairs before and after class.
Students aged 13 and up can visit glynnvisualarts.com to sign up for the adult summer classes. For more information on other GVA activities or to learn more about camps for children under the age of 13, visit the website for more information.