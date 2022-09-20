Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host works by Richard Jacobus for an exhibition titled, “Beyond the Winding Streams,” beginning today. It will feature a variety of paintings, metal works and sculptures. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the art center. It will be free and open to the public. The show will be on display through Nov. 18.
