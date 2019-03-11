031319_glynndem
Submitted by Kevin Austin

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey addressed the general membership at a recent meeting of the Glynn County Democratic Committee. He spoke about the ongoing efforts in Brunswick to secure tiny houses for homeless veterans. The party executive committee, meeting before the general meeting, elected two representatives to serve on the Democratic Party of Georgia State Committee. Jordan and Cedric King, the 2016 candidate for State House District 167, will serve four year terms on the state committee. The next general meeting is at 6:30 p.m., March 25, in the Miller Building, behind First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Pictured are Zena Martin, from left, second vice chair of Glynn Democrats, Mayor Harvey, and Julie Jordan, chair of Glynn Democrats and 2016 candidate for State House District 179.

