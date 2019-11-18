Submitted by Chasity Saunders
The 2019 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were recently held at Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island.
The Glynn County winners included Zoey Shaw (Baby Miss); Caroline Mays (Wee Miss); Brooke Rowe (Tiny Miss); Marisa O’Berry (Little Miss); Alana Brown (Young Miss); Naomi Cooke-Dew (Jr. Miss); Abby Riner (Teen Miss); and Kanijha Lee (Miss). The Glynn Supreme Queen was Naomi Cooke-Dew and Glynn Hospitality winner was Erica Williford.
For more information or for the queens to attend an event, contact director Chasity Saunders at 912-288-2444 or cgpp2013@gmail.com.