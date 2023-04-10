Submitted by Chasity Saunders
Coastal Georgia Pageant Production recently hosted the 2023 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were held this year at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.
Twenty-eight queens were crowned and will represent the county and local cities.
The Hospitality winner was the contestant who collected the most good luck votes which helped to pay out scholarships to the 2022 Glynn Queens. The Supreme Queen was the 2022 queen who made the most appearances promoting her title throughout the year.
To have queens come and attend an event and help an organization, contact director Chasity Saunders at 912-288-2444 or cgpp2013@gmail.com.
Pictured are the Glynn County Queens. On the back row are Classic Miss: Christie Seemann, from left; Teen Miss: Elizabeth Romero; Miss: Lily Seemann; Junior Miss: Ansleigh Lott; and Supreme Queen: Honey Sparre holding Baby Miss: Harper Grace Rawling.
In front are Tiny Miss: Coralynn Cole, from left; Hospitality Queen: Shylar Ellis; Wee Miss: Jai’oni Williams, Little Miss: Mia Williams; and Young Miss: Alexandria Seawell.