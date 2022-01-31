012422_Glynn County
Buy Now

Submitted by Chasity Saunders

The 2022 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were held at the Embassy Suites. Twenty-nine queens were crowned and will represent the area for the coming year. All of the queens are looking forward to making many local appearances throughout the year as well as promoting their platforms and local community services. To have queens attend an event, contact director Chasity Saunders at 912-288-2444 or cgpp2013@gmail.com.

Glynn County queens are pictured. Pictured are Little Miss Kinslee Nicole Wilkes, from left; Tiny Miss Mia Williams; Glynn Hospitality Shylar Ellis; Wee Miss Ellison Steverson; Baby Miss Laynee Grace Stephens; Young Miss Zuleyma Perez; and Junior Miss, Amelia Giustino.

On the back row are Teen Miss MaKenzie Altman, from left; Miss Hannah Erin Brown; Glynn Supreme Queen Sarah Mckenzie Maune and Classic Miss Honey Sparre.

More from this section

C.B. Greer hosts 5K to honor former educator

C.B. Greer hosts 5K to honor former educator

Students at C.B. Greer tossed confetti in the air Saturday as they tore across the starting line in the first ever Jake McHargue Fun Run, renamed for a beloved special education teacher who, students and co-workers said, lit up every life and room.

Community leaders talk math

Community leaders talk math

It’s no secret that math triggers anxiety in some adults, a lack of confidence that is often transmitted from parent to child.

Senate candidate returns to Golden Isles

Senate candidate returns to Golden Isles

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black believes it is to a two-candidate race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and a chance to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.