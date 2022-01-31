Submitted by Chasity Saunders
The 2022 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were held at the Embassy Suites. Twenty-nine queens were crowned and will represent the area for the coming year. All of the queens are looking forward to making many local appearances throughout the year as well as promoting their platforms and local community services. To have queens attend an event, contact director Chasity Saunders at 912-288-2444 or cgpp2013@gmail.com.
Glynn County queens are pictured. Pictured are Little Miss Kinslee Nicole Wilkes, from left; Tiny Miss Mia Williams; Glynn Hospitality Shylar Ellis; Wee Miss Ellison Steverson; Baby Miss Laynee Grace Stephens; Young Miss Zuleyma Perez; and Junior Miss, Amelia Giustino.
On the back row are Teen Miss MaKenzie Altman, from left; Miss Hannah Erin Brown; Glynn Supreme Queen Sarah Mckenzie Maune and Classic Miss Honey Sparre.