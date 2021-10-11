Submitted by Chasity Saunders
The 2021 Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick queens prepare to hand over their titles to the new 2022 Queens. The queens have enjoyed their year volunteering, attending events and serving the community. For more information, contact Chasity Saunders at cgpp123@aol.com.
The Glynn County queens are Junior Miss Glynn County Alana Brown, from left; Sarah Mauney, Miss Glynn County; Julia Potter, Classic Ms. Glynn County; Jayden Rowe, Teen Miss; and Brayleigh Rowe, Baby Miss.
On the next row are Alexandria Seawell, Little Miss, from left, Brooklyn Riggs, Tiny Miss; and Shylar Ellis, Wee Miss.